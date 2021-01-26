Funko’s Gotta Have It: Spike Lee Set to Get His Own Funko Pop Figurine

Spike Lee, winner of Adapted Screenplay for ‘’BlacKkKlansman”, attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Legendary filmmaker and director Spike Lee will be headed to a small shelf near us soon—and if you don’t understand what I mean, allow me to explain.

The Hollywood Reporter announced on Tuesday that the Da 5 Bloods director will be getting the “Funko Pop treatment,” becoming the latest addition to the fun-sized line of collectible figurines that have grown in popularity over the last few years.

The figure, which stands at a towering 4.25 inches tall, will depict Lee in the exact outfit he wore to the 2019 Academy Awards. We’re talking all the way from the purple suit and gold sneakers to the BlackKklansmen-inspired hat and Do the Right Thing gold knuckle rings that read “Love” and “Hate.” Funko Pop, which usually celebrates iconic moments in pop culture has, as of late, been more intentional about creating a line dedicated to popular and historical writers, producers and directors. Thus far, they’ve created figurines of Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, and Guillermo Del Toro, to name a few. And now, after years of pursuing the famed writer-director, they can finally add Spike Lee to that list. Laura Winarski, Funko’s senior manager of brand & licensing spoke on the new figurine, saying:

“Creating a line of Pop! Directors is a wonderful way to show our appreciation and celebrate the brilliant minds behind the properties we all love. When you look at the impact of Spike Lee’s films like Do the Right Thing and his status in pop culture, we are more than thrilled to have him join the collection.”

Advertisement

Screenshot : Funko/Instagram

Speaking of Do the Right Thing, Universal Pictures also announced today that the influential film will be released in an all new 4K Ultra HD combo pack that will include a brand-new introduction by Spike Lee and over four hours of bonus features. Per the press release sent to The Root, the pack will also include 11 deleted and extended scenes, Spike Lee’s personal footage from behind the scenes, a retrospective documentary with the cast and crew that examines Do the Right Thing over 20 years later, and more.



G/O Media may get a commission Testing rainbow umbrella Lorem ipsum dolor sit am ais aute irure dolor in reprehe nderittur adipissmod tempor dolore magna aliqua. $23

Even though Spike’s Funko Pop won’t be available until sometime in May, you can still take home his historic movie combo pack on February 2, just in time for Black History Month.