Spike Lee Did the Right Thing and Popped Champagne to Celebrate Trump's Exit

The countdown has begun—Donald John Trump is “getting his ass out Da White House!” You know who couldn’t be happier? Spike Lee, himself.

On Saturday, the nation (and the world) found out that America had a new president-elect—Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Yes, Trump got fired on a non-business day. He got fired on his day off—whilst golfing, mind you. Swarms of U.S. residents took to the streets in celebration (which, how fucked up of a person you have to be for people to celebrate the fact that you lost your job?) and Lee did the same in his hometown of Brooklyn (in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, to be specific).



And yes, we can’t help but notice how much of the party was sprinkled with white. That’s gentrification for ya!



The Oscar-winning writer and director led the block in singing Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road, Jack,” and at one point, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome” speech blasted from the speakers. Ever the community advocate, Lee encouraged everyone to wear a mask amid New York City’s uptick in coronavirus infections.

Lee has been keeping that same energy for a while now, so of course, he’s earned this display of poppin’ bottles at a block party. In fact, he took to his Instagram to gloat...and gloat some more.



“I hope da U.S. GENERALS have changed his nuclear code ‘cuz he’s still da Commander-In-Chief until troops drag his ASS OUT DA WHITE HOUSE, Lee captioned one of his posts while re-sharing a film he made named, Da Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code. “No joke. Serious as COVID-19. FACTS.”



This past summer, Lee discussed the relevancy of inserting a Black MAGA supporter (portrayed by Delroy Lindo) in his latest film, Da 5 Bloods.



“What we came up with in the film is he’s a supporter of Agent Orange,” Lee told The Root, using his favorite term for the one-term president. “He drank the orange Kool-Aid. And it’s so sad that brother is smilin’ and grinnin’ and he doesn’t even know how he’s being used.”