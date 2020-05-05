Billboard Big Breaks: Kid Cudi Lands His 1st No. 1 Hit and Megan Thee Stallion Scores Her 1st Top 10

Kid Cudi at Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019, in Paris, France; Megan Thee Stallion at New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images for Louis Vuitton ) , Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Kid Cudi and Megan Thee Stallion are having a good week. In fact, it’s a historic week for both artists, in regards to personal career milestones.

According to Billboard, Cudi has finally achieved his first number one hit (he’s been in the game over a decade!) with “The Scotts” while Meg landed in the Top Ten for the first time with “Savage (Remix).”



“The Scotts” is a song by Cudi (born Scott Mescudi) and Travis Scott and the title is a play on the fact that both artists have “Scott” in their names. Get it?!



As for the chart-topper, Billboard breaks it down:



”The Scotts” likewise launches at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 42.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending April 30, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also bows at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, with 67,000 downloads sold in the same span (helped by 15 physical configurations available during the tracking week in Scott’s official webstore, where consumers could purchase it on CD, cassette or vinyl along with a digital download; the download would be sent to consumers upon purchase, with physical versions due to arrive in six or more weeks).

Cudi was obviously very excited about the news, taking to Twitter on Monday.



“This means so much to me!!!” he exclaimed. “I’ve been in this game for 12 years and I finally did this [with] my muthafuckin’ brother!”

Meg was equally excited about her Top 10 debut—and what a debut it was, as she landed in the Top 5 with her “Savage Remix,” featuring Beyoncé! She also tweeted in celebration but expressed extra excitement on Instagram.

“I really want to cry right now, like oh my god !!!! This is my first top 10 bitch; my first top 5 !!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we really doing this shit! We ain’t never give up, we doing everything they said we wouldn’t!!!!” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, noting how emotional she was.



Billboard also crunched the numbers for Meg:

Megan Thee Stallion achieves her first Hot 100 top 10, as “Savage” surges 14-4 following the midday, April 29 release of its remix with Beyoncé (a day before the streaming and sales chart tracking week ended). It roars 8-2 on Digital Song Sales (26,000, up 160%), 8-3 on Streaming Songs (26.9 million, up 48%) and 36-18 on Radio Songs (40.5 million, up 52%), sweeping the Hot 100's top Sales, Streaming and Airplay Gainer awards. Megan Thee Stallion previously hit a No. 11 Hot 100 high with “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, last August. (Beyoncé is not credited on the Hot 100 as a featured artist on “Savage” as the total chart points for its remix did not outweigh those of the original in the tracking week; artist credit will be re-evaluated next week following a first full tracking week for the remix.)

Congrats to Cudi and Meg!

