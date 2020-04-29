Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Houston Hotties Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Finally Join Forces for 'Savage Remix'

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:real houston girl shit
real houston girl shitMegan Thee StallionBeyonceSavageSavage Remixhot girl summerhouston
(L-R): Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. ; Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ), Kevin Winter (Getty Images for Coachella)

It’s happening! The two Houston Hotties have finally joined forces to form a vivacious Voltron of hot girl summery fierceness!

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have finally collaborated on a song! As the two ladies are from Houston, Texas and appear to be fans of one another, it only made sense that they worked together.

There had been buzzing (heh!) last week about a potential collaboration between the ladies coming soon, so we all had our eyes and ears peeled. Specifically, Bey was rumored to hop on Meg’s popular track, “Savage” for a remix.

Well, the rumor has become reality because “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé is out now!

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé) / Megan Thee Stallion (YouTube)

Megan dropped the announcement on her Instagram page Wednesday with the caption, “I’m literally crying being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me!!!!”

As expected, the two Houston hotties are talking their “Cash Shit” and letting y’all know why and how they’re the baddest in the game.

Plus, all proceeds of the song will be going toward Bey’s BeyGood initiative. The initiative also recently donated $6 million toward COVID-19 relief.

Happy Hump Day, because this energy came right on time. Plus, I can’t help but notice the wonderful timing of this hilarious meme from @PartitionBeat. These two were clearly destined to collab.

As stay-at-home orders are extended, it’s looking like our hot girl summer will be in the house this year, so it begs the question—will there be another #SavageChallenge for this remix?

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

