Houston Hotties Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Finally Join Forces for 'Savage Remix'

It’s happening! The two Houston Hotties have finally joined forces to form a vivacious Voltron of hot girl summery fierceness!
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have finally collaborated on a song! As the two ladies are from Houston, Texas and appear to be fans of one another, it only made sense that they worked together.
There had been buzzing (heh!) last week about a potential collaboration between the ladies coming soon, so we all had our eyes and ears peeled. Specifically, Bey was rumored to hop on Meg’s popular track, “Savage” for a remix.
Well, the rumor has become reality because “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé is out now!
Megan dropped the announcement on her Instagram page Wednesday with the caption, “I’m literally crying being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me!!!!”
As expected, the two Houston hotties are talking their “Cash Shit” and letting y’all know why and how they’re the baddest in the game.
Plus, all proceeds of the song will be going toward Bey’s BeyGood initiative. The initiative also recently donated $6 million toward COVID-19 relief.
Happy Hump Day, because this energy came right on time. Plus, I can’t help but notice the wonderful timing of this hilarious meme from @PartitionBeat. These two were clearly destined to collab.
As stay-at-home orders are extended, it’s looking like our hot girl summer will be in the house this year, so it begs the question—will there be another #SavageChallenge for this remix?