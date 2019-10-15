Zoe Kravitz, Who Hails from the Sexiest Family, to Portray Sexiest Villain, Catwoman, in The Batman

Meow—DC Comics fans, your new Catwoman has arrived!

According to Variety, Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) has been officially cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Kravitz will star alongside Robert Pattinson, who is portraying the masked vigilante also known as Bruce Wayne.



Variety reports:



In recent weeks, the role came down to Kravitz, Zazie Beetz of Atlanta, Deadpool 2 and Joker, Baby Driver’s Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander. Ultimately, Kravitz won out, despite some worry about scheduling issues with Fantastic Beasts. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

There are two major things to note here.



1. Catwoman is once again a black woman!



The original blacki ty- black Catwoman was portrayed by the legendary Eartha Kitt, who unleashed, arguably, the most famous purr ever uttered by the DC Comics cat burglar. Then Halle Berry happened and well, let’s just say I’m glad a black actress got a “shitload of money” out of it…and let’s move on.



Reeves made headlines when it was rumored that he was searching for a more diverse (and accurate) Gotham City.

The search for Catwoman has been quite the rumor rollercoaster with names such as Lupita Nyong’o, Logan Browning and Alexandra Shipp being thrown around on the shortlist (which was later debunked).



2. Catwoman is one of the sexiest villains of the comic book universe.

It is pretty much divine order that Zoe—daughter of the sexiest people walking the Earth, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz (and stepdaughter of sexiest co-parent, Jason Momoa)—is the new anti-heroine. It’s—wait for it, you know it’s coming—purrrrfect.

Given the strong chance Catwoman will eventually get her own solo film in Reeves’ canon, Kravitz is about to have a hell of a ride. And I am all the way here for it.