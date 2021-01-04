Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce After 18 Months of Marriage to Karl Glusman

Karl Glusman (L) and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019. Photo : Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

It’s 2021 and love is fizzling out of the new year’s air so far—at least for one celebrity couple.

Zoë Kravitz has filed for divorce from fellow actor Karl Glusman, after 18 months of marriage.



Kravitz’s rep confirmed the news to People on Saturday. While the news began to widely circulate on January 3, coincidentally Glusman’s 32nd birthday (!!!), the paperwork was actually filed on Dec. 23.



First romantically linked in 2016, Kravitz and Glusman married in June 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Paris, France.

In typical laid-back Kravitz fashion, the actress had announced to Rolling Stone that she was engaged to Glusman months after the fact in 2018. Other than its guest list, further details of the wedding were kept private—most notably the visuals. In fact, fans didn’t get to see those visuals until Kravitz decided to share them toward the end of the year while reflecting on the whole of 2019.

While those wedding photos are still on Kravitz’s Instagram page at the time of this blog’s posting, her soon-to-be-ex-husband scrubbed all evidence of their relationship from his own page. Still, Kravitz didn’t stay quiet on her end. Along with several IG posts with messages implying a fresh start (captioning a series of photos with “new year / little things”), Stylecaster clocked a message on her IG Stories which seemed to be aimed at Glusman.



Stylecaster reports:



What did Kravitz do after news broke of her divorce? Well, she took to her Instagram Stories with a shady meme that seemed to be directed to her soon-to-be ex-husband. The High Fidelity alum posted a meme of a drag queen throwing a bag of trash into a dumpster. On the bag were the words, “People, places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Kravitz also captioned the photo, “Mood.”

Plus, Kravitz posted an end-of-year IG photo with a caption that could be referring to the disillusion of her marriage, but could also be considered relatable content for everyone:



“Bye 2020. You fuckin’ weirdo,” the Big Little Lies star wrote. You ain’t never lied, Zoë.

