Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Its Lack of TV Shows Starring Women of Color Following High Fidelity Cancellation

Zoe Kravitz and the cast of Hulu’s High Fidelity sit down for an interview at the SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ( Getty Images )

Zoë Kravitz’s latest TV show may be canceled, but you can’t cancel her outspoken nature.

On Wednesday, Hulu announced High Fidelity had been canceled after just one season. The Hollywood Reporter provided a rundown of the short-lived series, which was originally developed for Disney+:



The series, a reimagining of the 2000 movie but told from a female point of view, with Kravitz stepping in to the role originally played by John Cusack, bowed to strong reviews in February. While Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data, High Fidelity had an impressive 86 percent and 82 percent rating, respectively, among critics and viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. Kravitz starred as the show’s pop culture-loving record store owner. Kravitz is the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, the latter of whom played Cusack’s ex-girlfriend Marie DeSalle in the original film.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck,” Kravitz wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying behind-the-scenes photos with the cast.

In response to Tessa Thompson expressing what many fans felt—that she’ll miss the show dearly—Kravitz dropped a brilliant sarcastic bomb, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

Oop.



Naturally, her reply got quite a bit of attention on social media. Hell, even HBO (where Kravitz co-stars in its original series, Big Little Lies) had to get in on the commentary, pretty much giving big Shug Knight at the 1995 Source Awards energy.

“Sometimes you just have to stop and applaud Zoë Kravitz,” the tweet on the premium cable network’s official Twitter account read. Well damn.



We may not be able to see Kravitz continue to portray Robyn/Rob in High Fidelity, but we do have something else to look forward to as she will be portraying Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, which now has a release date of Oct. 1, 2021 (fingers crossed).



