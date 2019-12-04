Zero Problems: It's Jay-Z's 50th Birthday and His Entire Discography Is Now Available on Spotify

If you having streaming problems, I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but listening to Jay-Z ain’t one!

Today, December 4, marks Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s 50th birthday and it looks like his gift to us is access to his entire discography on Spotify! After all of this time without access to his rich catalogue, I know you’re having some doubts, and that’s reasonable, but it’s true! The official Spotify account tweeted the news!

*Otis Scream*



That’s right, you don’t have to use the 34th email you created so that you can sign up for yet another Tidal account, because it’s not necessary. As The Verge reported, Jay’s solo music was yanked from both Apple Music and Spotify in April 2017 so that it could exclusively appear on his own streaming service, Tidal. His discography did soon appear on Apple Music once again, but Spotify users didn’t have such luck.



Fans began to notice the return of the legendary rapper’s music on the popular streaming platform early Wednesday morning.

Though it’s Jay’s birthday, the birthday surprise is on us because the news is akin to his wife Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dropping her self-titled album without any warning. We have no insight into Jay’s reasoning for this decision since he hasn’t released an official statement on the matter at the time of this article’s posting.



As such, The Root has reached out to Jay-Z’s team over at Roc Nation for comment (and yes, wished Hov a Happy Birthday).

