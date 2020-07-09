Zendaya, John David Washington to Star in Malcolm & Marie, Which Was Shot Entirely During Quarantine

Photo : Steven Ferdman ( Getty Images ) , Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

While much of Hollywood has been trying to decipher how to reopen and get back to business in this crazy new world we have to adapt to, Zendaya has been booked and is showing the girls how it’s done. The multihyphenate has been quietly filming a new movie alongside Golden Globe-nominated actor and her fellow new member of The Academy John David Washington, titled Malcolm & Marie. The film was directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, which Zendaya also stars in.

Advertisement

Per Deadline, the film has already completed production, more than likely making it the first feature film to be completed during the pandemic. Levinson, the film’s main stars, and Kid Cudi (who is an investor in the film) are a few of the many co-executive producers for Malcolm & Marie.

“Filming for Malcolm & Marie took place between June 17-July 2 at the Caterpillar House, an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel in Carmel, CA—all compliant with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals and COVID-19 safety protocols,” the site writes. No more than 12 people were on set at a time, and the entire cast and crew were tested for COVID-19 prior to filming. Temperature checks were taken at the beginning and end of each day, and all masks were to remain on if a person was not on camera. (The outline of on-set rules in order to comply with regulations is actually pretty damn impressive!)

Advertisement

The idea for Malcolm & Marie was reportedly spawned by Zendaya after Euphoria’s second season production was put on hold due to lockdown. She is said to have asked Levinson if he could write and direct a film while in quarantine, and lo and behold, Malcolm & Marie was born. According to Deadline, the film’s plot is mighty hush-hush for now, however “the movie has some echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now.” Count me in.

This would be Zendaya’s first Black love interest on-screen, which Twitter was in a frenzy about when news of her film dropped on Wednesday night. (And to have it be Denzel Washington’s son? Go big or go home, amirite, ladiesssss?)

However, a few social media users had issues with the real-life age difference between the two main characters. (Zendaya is 23, while Washington is 35.) While the age gap is definitely worth noting, it’s also fair to point out that as someone who had a major hand in the film’s creation, it’s likely Z also had significant input on who would act opposite her (additionally, we don’t yet know how it might serve the plot of the script ). After all, she’s now been showing us she’s not the same little girl from Disney Channel for years.



Advertisement

Nevertheless, our girl is BUSY, BOOKED, and BLESSED, do you hear me?! Go ‘head, Ms. Coleman.

