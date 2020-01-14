'You've Got to Lead By Example': Yung Joc Reveals He's a Rideshare Driver, Refuses to Be Shamed for It

Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images for Revolt )

If tabloids have taught us anything, it’s that life after fame isn’t always glamorous.

In 2018, The Cosby Show star Geoffery Owens became the target of relentless ridicule after it was discovered that instead of continuing his acting career, he was gainfully—and happily—employed at Trader Joe’s in order to provide for his family.

Advertisement

But instead of cowering in shame, the 58-year-old made it a point to remind us all that the financial stability from earning an honest living trumps pride any day of the week.



Advertisement

“There is no job that’s better than another job,” he told Good Morning America. “It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

Seemingly putting that perception to the test, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Yung Joc prides himself on his diverse portfolio. Outside of collecting checks from VH1, he’s a popular radio personality, entrepreneur, and nightclub owner in his native Atlanta. And in what may come as a surprise to many, TMZ disc overed that he’s also a driver for the new rideshare company Pull Up N Go.

Advertisement

After a video surfaced this weekend of the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper getting heckled on the job by passengers, Twitter became Ground Zero for discussions on the matter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joc, however, is completely unbothered and has taken the jokes and slander in stride, because guess what? Unlike far too many of the folks talking bad about him, his bills are actually paid.

“So I’m a part of this organization [...] Big Brother, Big Sister. And a lot of times when you’re talking to these kids you’ve got to lead by example,” he told TMZ. “Sometimes you have to show people you aren’t too big to do the right thing by making an honest living. I think a lot of the times that’s why [people] go astray because they’re too ashamed. They’re too prideful.”



Advertisement

Joc then went on to explain that he wanted to challenge himself to do something he had never done before and praised it as a “dope idea” he can now check off on his bucket list.



Some have called this a publicity stunt to drum up some free promotion for Pull Up N Go, but the former Bad Boy Records signee has yet to admit to any type of partnership with the rideshare app. As far as I can tell, he’s just a hardworking father doing what’s necessary to provide for his eight children. So if you’re in Atlanta, you might want to hit him up too.

Advertisement

“I know they gonna hate but somebody wanna get wasted and get to their next destination safe & sound,” he posted on Instagram.

