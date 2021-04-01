'You Will Forever Be': Lauren London Writes Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Photos are displayed during Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life at STAPLES Center on April 11, 2019. Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For All Money In Records and Atlantic Records ( Getty Images )

On March 31, 2019, the news of Nipsey Hussle’s (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) murder shook the entire hip-hop industry and beyond. Wednesday marked two years since the rapper-activist-entrepreneur was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store. He was 33-years-old.



On Wednesday, Nipsey’s partner Lauren London took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to her love.



“The Day of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever,” London wrote on her Instagram page along with a photo of Nipsey. “Two years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and healing have been constant companions on this journey. In honor of his life and demonstration…May all of heaven exalt your name for all you did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally. Your Boogie.”

As Complex reported:



Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle were together for five years leading up to his death in 2019. Together, they share one son Kross as well as parented her son with Lil Wayne, Kameron, and Nipsey’s daughter from a previous relationship, Emani.

In a June 2020 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, London talked about how meeting activist Erica Ford and other women affected by gun violence provided her with a sense of community and healing.

“They healed me in a lot of ways, because trauma feels so lonely, and just talking to them, they gave me so much more than I feel like I gave to them,” she said at the time. “Just their stories and their rawness, it made me feel not so alone.”



Other peers and fans also commemorated the day by honoring Nipsey and upholding his “The Marathon Continues” legacy on social media.

We continue to send our well wishes to Lauren London and the rest of Nipsey’s family.

