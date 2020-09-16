You May Have the Chance to Sit on Your Throne in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion, Thanks to Airbnb

The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb

This year, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is celebrating its 30-year anniversary and mannnn, is it doing it big!

Advertisement

We’re all still collecting ourselves from the hugely surprising news that Janet “Dark-Skinned Aunt Viv” Hubert will be joining the upcoming reunion special broadcast, but it looks like this show isn’t done with its over-the-top promotion! First off, we just got word that a 30th anniversary Fresh Prince capsule collection has launched so get your merch at freshprincestore.com.



Now, for the big-ass news...



Airbnb has announced that “groups of up to two” Los Angeles County residents (sorry, visitors!) will have the chance to book one of five stays in Will’s wing of the iconic Fresh Prince mansion. Those days are Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11, and Oct. 14. If you’re thinking such a booking will cost an arm, a leg, and your firstborn, well, I’ve got yet another surprise for you—it’ll only cost $30 a night! Thirty bucks for thirty years.



Advertisement

Will Smith also confirmed the news on his Instagram page with the excited caption, “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!”

If you’re part of the lucky chosen few, here’s what to expect, via Airbnb:



The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room. During this royal overnight, guests will be treated to some old school fun, Big Willie Style. Perks include: Lacing up a fresh pair of Air Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom. Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s. Donning a fly look from Will’s closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete and Bel-Air Athletics gear. Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs. Being (virtually) welcomed to the mansion by none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Those are the written details, but I know some of y’all are virtual creatures like me. We also have a sneak peek into the views you’ll be expecting during your stay if you’re chosen!



Advertisement

“Fresh Prince” Bel-Air Mansion on Airbnb Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Photo : Courtesy of Airbnb 1 / 5

Now, “chosen” is the keyword here. Since this is for a very limited time and for a very cheap price, we’re expecting there will be an application process involved. This isn’t a contest, but we don’t think it’s a normal Airbnb booking, either. We don’t have any intel on what that process will entail, but just remember there are only five nights possibly available to all of LA County’s residents. We may not know yet what the application process will entail, but what we do know is that this experience will be adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.



Advertisement

For the rest of the folks who may not be eligible for this mansion stay, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be hosting an Airbnb Online Experience on Oct. 1 teaching you how to work those turntables. You can find more details on that here. Also, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to commemorate this whole event.



Damn, this is wild! Now, remember: the maximum number of guests is two so you won’t be moving with your aunt and uncle in Bel-Air; you’ll have to choose one of them. And though you’ll want to get comfortable, this is one night only. Don’t risk getting thrown out of the house like Jazz—unless you want to experience that novelty. *wink*



Advertisement

For those interested in applying for the nostalgic mansion stay, mark your calendars for Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET because that’s when registration begins! Once that day and time come, head on over to airbnb.com to sign up. May the odds ever be in your fresh favor.

