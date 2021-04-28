'You Feel Undervalued? Well, so Do I': Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Get Spicy on The Wendy Williams Show

Screenshot : Twitter

On Tuesday’s episode of Wendy Williams, former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez stopped by to spill the tea on season two of Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami.

Advertisement

The show, which airs on the streaming platform Zeus, has already drummed up chatter online for its outrageous moments, including that deeply cringey “double homicide” comment that literally dropped the jaw of almost everyone who saw it. But things took a turn seemingly right out the gate Tuesday when what was supposed to be a friendly chat about all things popping with the ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ quickly turned into a shady exchange between the two.

“You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there,” Joseline said in part. “I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like everytime I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls.”

Wendy responded by assuring Joseline that she is wanted and that she always espouses how entertaining she is. But apparently that wasn’t good enough for Joseline.

“We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me. Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country.”

“No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended,” Wendy corrected. To which Joseline asserted that Wendy was, in fact, wrong and went on to explain why she always feels undervalued whenever it comes to Wendy’s show. But unfortunately for Joseline, Wendy came with a swift comeback in order to move the show along.

Advertisement

“You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman—we’re not gonna even talk about race—just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar for dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes.”

The rest of the segment kept hitting on more of the same notes, which only leads me to believe that this vegan beef Joseline tried to cook up with Wendy has more to do with driving ratings to Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami than actually finding a resolve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luckily by the end of the interview, the two were somewhat on a good note. So I guess all’s well that ends well.