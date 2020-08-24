You Can Watch These Films for Free During the 'Black Stories Matter' Series From AFI and Universal

Get Out (2017) ; Girls Trip (2017) Photo : Universal Pictures

Running out of content to watch during the lockdown? Well, most folks have been finding comfort in rewatching their favorite films and television shows so if you’d like to do something like that, the American Film Institute (AFI) and Universal Pictures have teamed up with something special for you.

As part of the AFI Movie Club, AFI and Universal is launching a weeklong event called “Black Stories Matter,” which will “spotlight diverse and unique narratives from celebrated Black films.” The films are: Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Malcolm D. Lee’s Girls Trip, Jeff Nichols’ Loving and F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton.



Hell, if by chance you haven’t gotten an opportunity to see either one of these films, you’re in luck because all of this content will be for free to rent!



Plus, AFI and Universal will be provided extra goodies from each film (available on the AFI Movie Club website and AFI’s YouTube channel), including behind-the-scenes content and filmmaker conversations hosted by African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) co-founder Shawn Edwards. From the press release obtained by The Root:



Enhanced AFI Movie Club content will feature new interviews with composer Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman), Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), cinematographer and AFI Alum Matthew Libatique (Straight Outta Compton), Ruth Negga (Loving), writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Ron Stallworth (BlacKkKlansman) and more.

“For decades, Universal has supported thought-provoking stories and powerful perspectives that have served to enlighten, enrich and entertain,” Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and AFI Trustee said in a statement. “Through this partnership with AFI, we are proud to further shine a light on these distinctly important works that continue to so poignantly amplify today’s conversation.”

“The mission of AFI and the AFI Movie Club has always been to educate and inspire audiences – and to drive culture forward,” Bob Gazzale, President and CEO of the American Film Institute added. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Universal and to further the conversation about stories that are culturally and nationally significant.”



Each of the above-listed films will be available to rent for free via Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, FandangoNOW, Microsoft, Redbox, Verizon and Vudu and others, beginning Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.



