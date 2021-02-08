You Can Read George M. Johnson's All Boys Aren't Blue—and You Can Experience It Live, Too

Dyllón Burnside, left, Bernard David Jones and Thomas Hobson in All Boys Aren’t Blue (2021) Screenshot : iN-Hale MEGA VEE/YouTube

Tonight’s the night—the filmed reading event for George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue will make its way to your virtual screens. Directed by award-winning director-producer Nathan Hale Williams, the special filmed reading of Johnson’s work stars Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Bernard David Jones (Uncorked) and Thomas Hobson (Sherman’s Showcase).

This film reading will not only serve as a perfect component to Johnson’s memoir-manifesto, which is on sale now where books are sold, but as an artistic commemoration of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which took place on Sunday.

Speaking of visual companions, Johnson’s memoir has also been optioned for series development by Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, via her company’s first-look deal at Sony Pictures TV. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for that in the future!

So, do you need the scoop on what will happen during tonight’s filmed reading event? We got you, boo. Via a press release sent to The Root, the program will start with a showing of Trenyce’s music video, “In the End, Alright”; then, Imara Canady (chair of the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition) will present a welcome message. Immediately prior to the All Boys Aren’t Blue film screening, Johnson and Jenifer Lewis (whose voice you hear in the trailer, performing as “Nanny”) will present a special introduction. Following the film, viewers will be treated to celebrity “Stigma Gotta” campaign videos followed by a GLAAD Fireside Chat with Johnson, Canady and Williams.

The filmed reading of All Boys Aren’t Blue will take place tonight, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. As The Root is an official media partner of the All Boys Aren’t Blue film event, you can view the event on The Root’s Facebook page. If you want to stick around on the site, you can view the event live, once it starts, below:

