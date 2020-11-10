You About to Lose Some Coins: Kanye West Sued for $1 Million in Unpaid Wages

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019, in New York City. Photo : Brad Barket for Fast Company ( Getty Images )

In addition to failing miserably in his attempt to become the next president of the United States, Kanye West is now adding another potential L to his resume. The Grammy-nominated rapper is reportedly being sued in a class-action lawsuit for unpaid wages connected to his Nebuchadnezzar live opera.

In legal documents obtained by Complex, the plaintiffs, which include background actors and hairstylists, claim they weren’t paid on time or paid at all for their work. One of the hairstylists even divulged that instead of getting compensated $550 for her work, the pay was docked down to $530 due to a $20 wire fee, which is in direct violation of California’s labor code. More details via one of the legal documents here:

“The defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all. In addition, Defendants misclassified Plaintiffs and Aggrieved Employees as independent contractors as no deductions were made for payroll taxes.” In addition to that, the plaintiffs are also seeking “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.”

Sigh. Will the Kanye shenanigans ever end? I mean, seriously. Between being threatened for months by the thought of him potentially running this country (or, at the very least, diverting votes), to dodging his crazy tweets on Twitter on everything from abortion to “optional slavery”— this is one show I wish 2020 would stop renewing. From jump, it’s been filled with questionable moments, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and clownish behavior. But like they say, I guess ‘when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite.’ Maybe this lawsuit will be the bite in the ass Kanye needs to finally go somewhere and sit down. But knowing Yeezy, it probably won’t.



Season 50-leven, here we come.

