YG Released on Bond After Being Arrested on Robbery Charges 2 Days Before Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute

YG attends GQ and LeBron James Celebrate All-Star Style on Feb. 14, 2015, in New York City. Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images for GQ )

Just two days before being scheduled to perform at the much-anticipated Grammys tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, YG was arrested on robbery charges.

AP News reports:



Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant. He was held on $250,000 bail but was released on bond shortly after 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s website.

“YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy’s Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle ... so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly,” YG’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ on Friday, also noting that the arrest caught his client “off guard” because there is “no truth” to the charges.



Fellow Compton native rapper The Game also tweeted his suspicions of the arrest’s timing.

“Funny how YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor,” The Game noted.



The 29-year-old rapper, who boasts hits such as “Toot It and Boot It” and “Big Bank,” was released on bond Friday night. The arrest came six months after his leased Hollywood Hills home was raided last summer. According to KTLA, YG wasn’t home at the time of the raid.



CBS Los Angeles reports:



Back on the night of July 3, 2019, a Cadillac Escalade registered to YG was involved in a deadly gun battle and pursuit with L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies which wound its way from Compton to Inglewood. An innocent 65-year-old man was struck and killed by the crossfire on a Compton street during the running gunfight. It was not immediately clear if he was killed by gunfire from the suspects or the deputies. One suspect was captured, but another was believed to have escaped.

“I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!” YG tweeted in July of 2019.

YG is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

