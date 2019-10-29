YG Boots Fan Off Stage for Refusing to Curse Out Donald Trump

Rappers have a difficult job.

I couldn’t imagine performing in front of hundreds of people staring at their iPhones for a living, but I would guess that crowd participation is a pretty sensitive topic. In fact, it was very serious for Compton rapper YG, who showed his audience that he wants them to be fully immersed in his show and openly show disdain for all things Donald Trump.



Variety reports that after bringing a fan on stage during a performance this weekend at San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival, the “Big Bank” rapper quickly gave him the boot after he refused to repeat what should be our national anthem: “Fuck Donald Trump.”

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” YG told the fan on stage. “Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘Fuck Donald Trump.’”



When the fan refused, YG continued: “No, you won’t? He’s a Donald Trump supporter! Get his ass out of here!”



Well, that escalated quickly.



If you’ll recall, the 29-year-old rapper once destroyed a Trump piñata on stage and offered to perform his controversial song of the same name at 45’s inauguration:

Trump has yet to respond to YG this time around, but White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham had a few things to get off her chest.



In a statement to Fox News on Monday, she dismissed his antics as “a nother example of the tolerant left.”



This might be the first YG concert I wish that I had actually attended, because if I would’ve been brought on stage and asked to repeat that, I would’ve willingly complied.

