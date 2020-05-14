Yes, Kaavia James Union Wade, Reigning Champ of Facial Expressions, Has Taken on the #FruitSnackChallenge

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade and Dwyane Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

As we navigate the mental, emotional, physical and financial challenges of self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, we have to cling to the smaller things in life to bring joy…like babies and fruit snacks.

Enter the #F ruitS nackC hallenge. If you need a smile, please dive into this hashtag and you’ll realize the outer corners of your mout h will rise, involuntarily.

Basically, the aim of the challenge is to sit a bowl of fruit snacks (or whatever snack of your choice) in front of an eager baby or child, tell them not to touch it until you return, and then, walk away. All of this is recorded to see if they listened or not.



The challenge quickly went viral, so naturally, celebrities joined in, including one of our favorite celebrity babies, Kaavia James Union Wade.

As soon as Gabrielle Union leaves the room, Kaavia is all over her favorite, the Bitsys, and when her mom returns, the little one starts pointing to deflect from the fact that she was busted. A baby genius, if you ask me.

Like most celebrity influencer babies, Kaavia has her own Instagram page. There, you can see exactly why the sage black phrase “they been here before” often attributed to seemingly-wiser-than-their-years babies applies to her. Look at this face that perfectly encapsulates how fed up we are with 2020 here...or when we don’t feel like taking pictures, as displayed here. And don’t get me started on how “over it” she seems to look when she’s taking a pic with Mom and Dad. Really, she entered the world with this disposition and it’s so adorably hilarious.



This challenge has spread so wide, there’s even a #dogtreatchallenge. Oh, and if you want some videos to start off with, here are a few of my faves (My absolute fave is the one where the little boy sees the camera and realizes he’s being recorded. Won’t catch him slippin’!):