Yes, Janet Hubert Has Been Working Post-Fresh Prince Reunion—Joins the Cast of The Last O.G.

Original "Aunt Viv" Janet Hubert On How it Feels to Get Reputation Back After "Fresh Prince" Reunion

Everybody, dance now!! Why? Because we have something to celebrate—our beloved “O.G. Aunt Viv” will become another type of “O.G.” That’s right actress Janet Hubert has been cast in TBS’ The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

According to Deadline, Hubert will be joining the comedy series as a recurring character.



Deadline provides background on the show as well as scoop on Hubert’s new character:



Co-created and executive produced by Jordan Peele, The Last O.G. follows Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood. TBS renewed the comedy for season 4. The Daytime Emmy-nominee will join The Last O.G. as Miss May Miller. One of Roberta’s (Anna Maria Horsford) oldest and dearest friends and weekly bid whist partner. As Brooklyn teens they were rivals. However, in their later years they settled into a strong friendship as part of a weekly card playing foursome who weigh in on the comings and goings of Tray Barker’s (Morgan) struggle to bring positive change to his community after doing fifteen years in prison for selling crack.

In one of the most notable moments of 2020 (which is saying a lot because 2020 was an overstuffed suitcase of notable moments), Hubert finally reunited with Will Smith at The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special. The popular sitcom was celebrating its 30th anniversary and the two had been beefing almost as long (following Hubert’s exit from the show and subsequent replacement by Daphne Maxwell Reid), to the point where no one had any faith the two would ever speak again. But, it happened!



Additionally, during those years of contention, the narrative about Hubert was that she was difficult to work with, making it extremely challenging to land future work in the Hollywood industry despite her previously co-starring on a popular show (and her character being popular, as well). Following the reunion where Hubert and Smith settled their differences and moved forward, Hubert seemed to have an optimistic outlook on her career now that she has regained a positive reputation.

Well, we’re glad to say she is workin’! In addition to this latest casting news, Hubert was recently cast in the upcoming biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, starring Grammy-winning singer Ledisi.

