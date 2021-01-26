Yes, I'm Talkin' to You...and Guess What? John Boyega Is Starring in a Getaway Driver Film With Robert De Niro

John Boyega attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 on February 02, 2020. Photo : Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

All fans of Robert De Niro remember his iconic role in the 1976 film Taxi Driver—especially that legendary mirror monologue. Well, these days, it looks like he’ll be co-starring in a race car driver film with none other than John Boyega!

According to Deadline, Boyega and De Niro will be teaming up for The Formula, directed by Gerard McMurray. McMurray, whose Burning Sands was one of Netflix’s first original features, will also write and produce the film.



Here’s what we know about the film at the moment, via Deadline:



The story will follow a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left. The project came together under Rosenthal and Welsh’s overall deal with Netflix. Jason Michael Berman is exec producer, with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker on as co-producers.

I’m assuming Boyega will be the racing prodigy and am trying to think of what De Niro’s role could be—perhaps his coach? Maybe he’s the antagonist? Either way, I’m really looking forward to seeing the two actors work together.



Boyega is hype about the upcoming flick, too! After the news was announced, the 28-year-old actor posted the following caption on Instagram: “Been plotting this movie for awhile ! We connected, collaborated and now, we [are] ready! More than excited to announce this project to you all! F1 superstar by day and getaway driver by night. Ready to bring @gerard.mcmurray’s vision to life.”

Speaking of Instagram, the Small Axe: Red White and Blue actor is currently posting videos via his IG Stories feature while he’s on set filming They Cloned Tyrone (starring Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) in Atlanta.



John Boyega Instagram story on set of They Cloned Tyrone Screenshot : Instagram/@johnboyega

As for The Formula...will we be getting a wink-wink-nudge-nudge nod in this new film, except with Boyega doing the mirror monologue? I guess we’ll see!

