Yes, Cardi B Actually Did Want Lizzo's Wet Ass Presence in the 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B performs during Universal Pictures Presents The Road to F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020, in Miami, Fla. Lizzo performs at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) , Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Now from the top, let us drop any further speculation about Lizzo’s absence from the hit “WAP” music video by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion because Cardi has covered those bases.

Advertisement

But before we get there, let’s back it up a bit. If you can remember, along with the video’s raunchy lyrics and vivacious visuals, no one could stop talking about the surprise guests who made an appearance.

Advertisement

But, given the female empowerment tone of the song and video, it would’ve been great to see better representation in terms of plus-size artists. Of course, the most prominent name that stood out for most was Lizzo! Hell, a bunch of us would’ve happily traded Kylie Jenner for Lizzo if it was an issue of available slots.

They could’ve had a bad bitch! But, as it turns out, it was actually a scheduling conflict, instead. Cardi really wanted Lizzo in the video just as bad as us, y’all!

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything,’ she told Hot 97 in a recent interview. “Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.”



Advertisement

Well, there you have it! Lizzo was getting her self-care on! Sure, it would’ve been amazing to see Lizzo gyrating and thrusting in peak joy with the other ladies, but ultimately, we hope Lizzo got some much-needed rest and peace.



“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything,’ Cardi added.



Advertisement

I completely believe she had all of these grand visualizations. I mean, look at this behind-the-scenes clip that made the rounds around the time the video dropped:



Advertisement

“It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential,” Cardi continued.



So, now we know exactly why Lizzo couldn’t join the WAP party. Now that we got that out of the way…perhaps we still have a chance to make this happen! Maybe a remix?



Advertisement

You can check out the full Hot 97 interview below: