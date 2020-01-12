Yeah, No! Shaggy Passes Up Collaborating with Rihanna After Allegedly Being Asked to Audition

According to two-time Grammy Award winning reggae music icon Shaggy, he was asked to audition to be a part of Rihanna’s upcoming album. Photo : Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

Shaggy’s not with the dumb s@#%.

The reggae music icon reportedly turned down an opportunity to record with Rihanna for her forthcoming album.

The apparent reason: He was asked to audition for the singer.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah,” the “Mr. Boombastic” star told Britain’s Daily Star newspaper.

“There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record,” he added. “I’ll leave that to younger guys.”

The 51-year-old Kingston, Jamaica native – born Orville Richard Burrell — is a veteran recording artist with close to thirty years under is belt.

His 1993 breakout hit “Oh Carolina” led him to international acclaim.

Since then, Shaggy has collaborated with fellow reggae acts such as Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest, Rayvon and Wayne Wonder, and hip-hop acts such as Eve, Olivia, and the human beat box Rahzel.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, who recently starred on ABCs The Little Mermaid Live!, has also recorded with pop superstars Nicole Scherzinger, Janet Jackson and Sting.

And certainly they didn’t request for him to audition.

So unfortunately, the “It Wasn’t Me” crooner and Rihanna won’t be working together anytime soon.

Fans of the Bajan beauty have been anticipating new music since her 2016 Anti album. The new opus, presumably titled R9, is expected to see the light of day sometime soon. It’s reportedly reggae-influenced too.



Apparently, there are no sour grapes between Shaggy and RiRi.



“But from what I hear it should be good,” he commented.

Let’s hope.

