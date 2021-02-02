Yeah I Said It: Rihanna Calls Out Daniel Cameron’s Black History Month Post, Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor

Rihanna stands onstage at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Frederick M. Brown for BET ( Getty Images )

If there are two things Black people love to be, it’s the “right one” and the “wrong one.”

Of course, there are multiple variables that come into play when choosing which one you may want to be , but generally speaking, it’s fairly easy to ascribe roles in any given situation. Such was the case with Rihanna and Daniel Cameron. Allow me to explain.

On Monday, Kentucky Ashy Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted a video message to Twitter, sharing a few sentiments to commemorate the start of Black History Month. In the one-minute message, Cameron spoke about the importance of acknowledging the various contributions Black Americans have made to this country, even noting that if it weren’t for the sacrifice of those who came before him, he wouldn’t be where he is today. Ironically enough, were his sentiments about acknowledgments and sacrifice come after a tumultuous year of racial reckoning, particularly as it relates to the unjust killings of Black men and women. One can immediately recall the horrific killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the aftermath that followed that not only seemed to result in no true acknowledgment for the innocent life lost, but also no real sacrifice on the part of Cameron when it came to getting true justice for Taylor’s family. Given this context, one can deduce that Cameron is in fact, the wrong one.

But alas, dear reader, where there is a wrong one—the right one is always bound to appear. Enter Rihanna. Less than three hours after Cameron’s tweet was posted, our favorite Barbadian bad girl hopped online to issue a rebuttal that can only be described as completely and totally on-brand for the oft-outspoken artist. Two simple words and a hashtag:

“Sup nigga? #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.”

And just like that, Twitter erupted in a hella fitting and totally predictable firestorm, following in the Fenty leader’s footsteps and essentially proving that Cameron had, in fact, met the right ones.

Welp. It’s often been said that God don’t like ugly, but in this case, it doesn’t seem like God—or social media—fools with ashy too much, either.