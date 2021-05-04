Yamiche Alcindor Named New Moderator of PBS’ Washington Week

Photo : Scott Suchman

I don’t know about you, but I love to see Black women winning.

Whether big or small, a win for my fellow sisters always feels like a win for me. And I always love to see it.

Speaking of wins, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor is celebrating a major one right now. It was announced on Tuesday that she will be the new moderator for PBS’ Washington Week, a position previously held by Robert Costa and the late Gwen Ifill.

Per a press release sent to The Root, Alcindor is no stranger to politics, having served as a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC in addition to t he New York Times where she provided stellar political coverage for Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders’ campaigns. In 2020, the two-time honoree of The Root 100 was also awarded both the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage from the White House Correspondents’ Association and the Gwen Ifill Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation.

“Building on the strong tradition of Washington Week, Yamiche will bring new voices, insights and perspectives around the table, helping our audiences understand the policies and politics that drive conversations in our country and across the world. PBS welcomes her into this important role,” said PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger.

Alcindor added, “I am incredibly honored and grateful to take the helm of Washington Week. This show has an amazing legacy, and I am thrilled to step into it. I hope to build on it, to expand it and to bring this show forward distinctively into these times of challenge and controversy. In doing so, my guiding light will be serving our audiences and not shying away from the hard conversations about power and politics.”

Washington Week airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.