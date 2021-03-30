Y’all Know Godzilla Just Needs to Distract Kong With a White Woman and He Wins, Right?

Image : Warner Bros.

Tomorrow, a clash of massive proportions will hit theater and TV screens in the form of Godzilla vs Kong. Now I love watching giant creatures sup lex each other through skyscrapers just as much as the next person, but y’all really expect to believe Kong, king of the simps, can take on the big G?

I mean, Godzilla has a storied history of laying the smack down on King Ghidorah, Biollante, Mechagodzilla, the city of Tokyo itself, and he even yeeted that 1998 monstrosity into the Sydney Opera House.



What’s Kong’s cinematic legacy? Getting caught slipping because he stays tripping off white girls. Oh, don’t believe me? Don’t worry, your honor, I’ve brought exhibits.

Exhibit A: King Kong (1933)

Image : Warner Bros.

Exhibit B: King Kong (1976)

Image : Paramount Pictures

Exhibit C: King Kong (2005)



Image : Universal Studios

Exhibit Goddamn D, dammit: Kong: Skull Island (2017)



Image : Warner Bros.

Even in Kong: Skull Island—one of the few Kong movies that isn’t just a remake—ol’ boy is looking at Brie Larson like “So are you and Tom Hiddleston serious or is this just like a jungle thing?”



Godzilla doesn’t even have to fight that hard against the big simp; he just has to point to a white woman and mans will instantly begin having a crisis about his innate humanity or some shit. I’m sorry, but I’m not backing a monster whose ability to fight is going to be impeded if Julia Roberts happens to pull up.

No disrespect to Julia Roberts, but I’m not going to stop fighting a dude because she showed up. You know who would, though?

Kong.



I can already hear you now talking ‘bout “That’s a little harsh, and can’t front, you seem a bit biased, b.” Listen, I may own over 20 Godzilla movies, have a Godzilla figure displayed in my living room, and rank Shin Godzilla among one of my favorite movies of the last decade, but that doesn’t change the truth about Kong, dammit!



Y’all seriously expect me to believe that a kaiju who se whole M.O. is catching feelings, being an uncomfortable racial metaphor and getting bodied by some old-ass fighter planes is going to take on the monster who killed a MUTO by breathing radiation down its throat?! And win?! That’s the conversation you want to have, my guy?!

Exactly.

Godzilla takes Kong, I’m calling it now.

