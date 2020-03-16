Wu-Tang Is for the Children...and Adults Who Need to Learn About Coronavirus Precautions

Wu-Tang is for the children, but who’s to say adults don’t need some guidance, too? Especially, when you consider the various ways in which people have been reacting to local social distancing mandates.
As many across the world gear up for such social distancing in order to halt the further spreading of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain, you may have come across various lists of suggested and recommended tips to remain as safe as possible.
Given our wide access to the internet, many people are trying to help promote virus prevention with their respective available resources. For example, The Wu-Tang Clan are using their huge platform to spread the word.
“Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus,” the official rap group tweeted on their official page Sunday. “We are making a few thousand prints and distributing them across New York City. Feel free to do the same in your city.”
The helpful and fun-formative acronym is as follows:
W - Wash hands
U - Use mask properly
T - Touch nothing
A - Avoid large crowd
N - Never touch your face with unclean hands
G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms
This quick guide is a great start. If you need further information, make sure to go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, which corroborates the tips provided by Wu-Tang. CDC further adds tips such as covering your mouth when you cough / sneeze and cleaning / disinfecting surfaces in your home.
Our cousins over at Gizmodo have also provided a handy resource filled with much-needed information about COVID-19.