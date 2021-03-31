Worst Behavior: Woman Armed With Knife Arrested Outside Drake’s Toronto Home

Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

When rapper Drake penned the hook “let’s see what’s boutta happen next” in his latest hit “What’s Next” (that’s currently still sitting in the Billboard Top Ten), I doubt he expected a random woman to pop up outside his home wielding a knife. But that’s exactly what he got.

According to Page Six, the woman allegedly approached the gate of the 50,000 square-foot Toronto mansion with a knife and a pipe—the latter of which she used to assault one of the guards before being apprehended. Per the Toronto Police Department, the unidentified woman was not able to actually step foot onto Drake’s property nor did she have any prior communication with him before her, uhhh, unplanned visit. There were also no injuries sustained (I’m pretty sure the guard who got hit with the metal pipe might disagree—but, hey, what do I know? I wasn’t there.) Drake was unfortunately inside of his home at the time of this incident according to a source close to Page Six, but fortunately, he came out alright.

Now look. As The Root’s resident Drake stan, to say that I was in complete shock and awe at this news would be an understatement. I mean, it’s DRAKE. Drizzy Drake. October’s Very Own Drake. The 6 God Drake. Last name “Ever,” first name “Greatest” Drake. “Toosie Slide” Drake. I need a “One Dance” Drake. “Hotline Bling” Drake. Take Care Drake. “Started From The Bottom” Drake. Why would anyone come trying to threaten him with violence? What is the reason? Is it because of all the shit he talks in his lyrics? That’s just what rappers do. Is it because of the delay of his sixth upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy? Perfection takes time, we all know this. (Ask Rihanna.) Or is it because after 4 months we’re still unable to order his elusive Better World Fragrance House candles that smell like “a smooth musk that’s an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self?” Sad to say, I don’t have the answers. But I am happy that for the most part, no one was seriously hurt.

Here’s to More Life!