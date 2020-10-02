Women Are Prospering: Megan Thee Stallion Is in Wonderland and Cardi B Is Tickled Blackpink

Megan Thee Stallion - Don’t Stop (feat. Young Thug) Official Video; Blackpink - Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B Screenshot : Megan Thee Stallion/YouTube , Blackpink/YouTube

TGIF—and the ‘F’ stands for female...or maybe femme…due to that pesky misogyny, I can barely read the word “female” without thinking of “feeeeemale” (aka the trying-to-be-slick sexist replacement for ‘bitch’).

Anyway! The queens of WAP have both released some big deal projects so we figured it would be best to keep up the pattern of hot girl community!



First up, Megan Thee Stallion: On Thursday night, the Texas rapper dropped the music video for her new single, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. Naturally, just like with “WAP,” Meg decided to keep it ceremonious and hosted a live premiere celebration on YouTube.



Now, for the video:



Megan Thee Stallion - Don’t Stop (feat. Young Thug) [Official Video] / YouTube

This is definitely Meg In Wonderland and we completely peep the double entendre of Meg twerking as the Cheshire Cat, while telling you to “pop dat cat.” Wonderland Ass Pussy!



Next up! Cardi B doesn’t really fuck with the letter C (Bardi gang!), but K is cool with her—K as in K-Pop. On Friday, she teamed up with hit girl group Blackpink and announced she was featured on their new song, “Bet You Wanna.”



Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B / YouTube

Just like Meg, Cardi is on her talking-shit vibes with lines like “Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me” and “you can’t replace me.” Hmm...this could also have a double meaning, given recent events.

Ladies are running shit! Don’t Stop...Bet You Wanna keep flourishing. *wink*

