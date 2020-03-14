Woman Named Tyronesha Laws Suing DaBaby for Allegedly Slapping Her at Tampa Bay Concert

DaBaby performs onstage during the Power 105.1 Powerhouse concert on October 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo : Brad Barket ( Getty Images )

It looks like DaBaby will be getting a much-needed spanking, legally.

The burgeoning rap icon, who was involved in in a physical altercation at a Tampa Bay show last week, is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a female concertgoer.

The alleged victim is named Tyronesha Laws and is suing for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other damages.

Laws’ legal counsel Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer sent a statement to Billboard confirming the filing of the lawsuit:

“Morgan & Morgan has filed a formal lawsuit against DaBaby relating to the incident in Tampa. The incident was outrageous and shocking. We have requested a jury trial and look forward to presenting all of the surrounding circumstances to a jury of our client’s peers. Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the suit claims the “Suge” rapper “suddenly and without any warning” brutally and violently struck her in the face during a show at Whiskey North, 11921 N Dale Mabry Highway.

Shortly after the incident, video footage went viral on social media detailing the ordeal.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, claimed a female fan pushed her phone to his face and that caused him to respond forcefully.

Laws maintained she wasn’t the culprit but only an innocent bystander.

She took umbrage to the chiseled chest lyricist’s lack of remorse after the incident.

Drew Findling, a lawyer for the Interscope Records rapper, denied Laws’ accusations to TMZ, insisting that his client attacked someone else instead.

DaBaby responded to the skirmish via Instagram Story last week, saying: “I do sincerely apologize. I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone. But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is okay, it’s no problem. A lot of people did — they didn’t put it as close as you put it — but a lot of people had flash on me, and that’s okay. But out of all them fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherf—king eye with the phone.”

He said would be willing to fly the woman out so he can apologize in person, the newspaper reported, also noting that deputies said she didn’t have any visible wounds and refused medical treatment.

To add insult to alleged injury, the 28-year-old Cleveland native also posted a video clip with chit’lin circuit comedy king Michael Blackson reenacting the incident during their run-in at a clothing store in Charlotte.

“I just wanted a pic of this grown neega named Da Baby and he tried to kill me smh,” Blackson jokingly said. “Someone call the Charlotte police.”

Jokes on jokes on jokes. SMH.



Laws was not amused, telling TMZ it was “hateful.”

Last year, DaBaby topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart with his sophomore album, Kirk, which spurred 13 tracks on the Hot 100 Singles ranking.

To date, the tattoo-clad rapper has a reported net worth of $3 million.

