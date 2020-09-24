With Spotify In His Rear View, Joe Budden Unveils The Joe Budden Network—With Black Women at the Forefront

Photo : The Joe Budden Network

Following Joe Budden’s ugly breakup with Spotify, the streets wanna know what the rapper-turned-culture commentator will do next. So on the heels of Charlemagne Tha God putting jaws on the floor with the recent unveiling of The Black Effect, a Blackity-Black-ass podcast network in partnership with iHeartMedia, Budden has shown his cards and announced plans of his own.

On Wednesday, the Slaughterhouse alum took to Instagram to introduce See, the Thing Is, a brand new podcast helmed by singer Bridget Kelly, popular podcaster Mandii B and DJ Olivia Dope. But here’s the shocker—its home will be the Joe Budden Network.

“And NOW we get to have some fun,” Budden posted on Instagram. “I always say on the pod there are too many topics that we can’t and shouldn’t touch.. and that women get to have all the fun... So I’m extremely proud/eager to introduce our new podcast.”

After shouting out each of the co-hosts, Budden provided his audience with more details on what’s in store.

“Starting 10/6 & every Tuesday thereafter you can hear these amazing ladies talk their shit (on most [digital streaming platforms]), not sure what they’ll say because I’m staying outta women’s business lol... But they’re bold, committed, opinionated and have a lot to say.”

Prior to See, the Thing Is, Joe’s network has served as a home for content hosted and produced solely by himself, such as his popular YouTube interview series, Pull Up. So his decision to expand his brand to include other content creators, especially Black women, is not only a smart play to diversify his content, but an interesting choice in light of abuse allegations recently levied against him by his ex-girlfriends Tahiry Jose and Cyn Santana.

Budden has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and even offered counter-accusations of his own.

Despite the controversy, fans of Budden have showered him with praise on social media for continuing to grow and evolve in the digital space.

As one of the biggest names in podcasting, Budden has yet to announce plans for his own show, The Joe Budden Podcast, but with Black women leading the way, it’s safe to say that his network is in good hands.