With New Shows Coming and a Big Announcement from Joe Budden, It's Quite the Day for Black Podcasts

Joe Budden announced the end of his Spotify partnership, while social media stars Rickey Thompson (L) and Denzel Dion are partnering with the streaming giant for an upcoming show. Photo : Brian Ach ( Getty Images ) , Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

Podcasts offer listeners something to satisfy their desire for stimulating conversations—and Black podcasts are proving powerful enough to create empires for both their hosts and the companies heading them. However, from time to time, disconnects between the two occur, and unfortunately, supporters of The Joe Budden Podcast are in for a bit of sour news.

Advertisement

The media mogul and rapper announced that he will not be renewing his two-year exclusive run with Spotify after his contract ends this month. He’s said he’s not entirely sure what comes next for the show. Per Variety, Budden discussed in the latest episode of his popular podcast that he’s embroiled in a “bum-ass deal” with the streaming giant, and after September 23, the show will no longer be a Spotify exclusive.

“Spotify never cared about this podcast individually,” Budden said during the show. “Spotify only cared about our contribution to the platform.” He also claims that the show has been “undermined and undervalued,” that Spotify has been “pillaging the audience.” However, the underlying issue is “wage disparity.”

Advertisement

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Spotify said that they “respect [Budden’s] wishes” to find a new home for his show, although they attempted to provide the best deal they could.

While the future of the Joe Budden Podcast is currently up in the air, there are two new podcasts and talk shows on the horizon in order to satiate your needs. According to Billboard, Audiomack has announced its new audio series “Own The Label,” which focuses on the stories of Black music label owners and their time working with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Hosted by Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, the first episode airs today, August 27, via Twitch at 4 p.m. ET. This episode features Lamarre in conversation with South Coast Music Group’s CEO Arnold Taylor, the label home of acts such as chart-topper DaBaby, as well as budding stars Black Zak and TiaCorine.

“In this current climate, we wanted to highlight Black record label owners who are currently impacting the culture globally and providing them a platform to tell their stories,” says Audiomack’s Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy Jason Johnson.

Advertisement

That’s not all—social media sensations Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion are partnering with Spotify to present a new, currently unnamed podcast. Per a press release obtained by The Root, the podcast is set to premiere later this year, and will feature the two best friends sharing “personal stories from their week, [dishing] on pop culture, fashion & music and [engaging] with fans by giving them advice.”

Advertisement

Thompson and Dion, who gained fame through the now-defunct social media app Vine, said in separate statements that they are thrilled to take part in this new endeavor. “My friend Denzel and I have always dreamed of having a podcast, and the fact it’s with Spotify is the cherry on top,” Thompson said.

Advertisement

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!