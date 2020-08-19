Will Smith and Kevin Hart Set to Star in, Produce Planes, Trains & Automobiles Reboot

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Planes, Trains & Automobiles—the 1987 Steve Martin and John Candy-led comedy film from the late John Hughes—is set to get a 21st century reboot, with Will Smith and Kevin Hart reportedly locked to star and produce. The original film is centered around two men attempting to use various modes of transportation in order to get back home to their families for Thanksgiving, which yields hilariously stressful results.



“I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother,” Hart wrote on Instagram of the news. “We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia.”

According to Variety, Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are set to executive produce the project, while the film’s co-producers will be Westbrook’s co-president and Motion Picture Head Jon Mone and HartBeat’s President of Film and TV, Bryan Smiley. The film’s screenplay will be penned by Brooklyn 99’s supervising producer and writer Aeysha Carr, who wrote on Instagram that she’s “super excited” for her feature writing debut.

Both Smith and Hart are keeping busy despite the obstacles Hollywood is facing in light of COVID-19. Smith is in production on King Richard, where he will portray the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. He is also working as a producer for Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of his hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was spawned from a now-viral trailer created by Morgan Cooper.



As for what’s crackin’ with Kevin, the comedian reportedly finished production on the film drama Fatherhood, which is aiming for a 2021 release. He’s also awaiting the arrival of his fourth child, a girl, with wife Eniko.

