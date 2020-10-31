Who's Winning Halloween 2020: Saweetie, Ciara, Lil Nas X, or Fake Melania?

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images ) , Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Though this year’s Halloween celebrations will be unconventional—at least for those decent souls still observing social distancing guidelines—that hasn’t stopped diehard fans of the season from pulling out all the stops when it comes to their costumes.



Black celebrities are leading this pack with some transformations that demonstrate real dedication to the art of the Halloween costume.



First out of the block is Saweetie, with an impressive portrayal of all three members of Destiny’s Child during the “Bootylicious” era:



The icy girl rapper even leveraged some video editing magic to recreate a scene from the iconic music video in which she depicts all of destiny’s children:





I am impressed!



Next up we have Lil Nas X, a long-rumoured Barb (aka Nicki Minaj stan) who turned himself into Onika from the “Superbass” era:



Clearly we’re now at a point where celebs are going all in on the production of their Halloween looks, complete with accompanying professional photoshoots.



And if you’re sensing a popular theme with this year’s costumes, i.e. that they are of Black women entertainers—you’re not wrong!



Ciara dressed up as not one, not two, but three women who’ve been making their mark on the music industry in recent years.



Like Lil Nas X, the “Goodies” singer also took a turn as Nicki Minaj, this time bringing back one of the rapper’s infamous red-carpet outfits:



Ciara also payed homage to Billboard-chart-topping newcomer Megan Thee Stallion, recreating the cover art from her “Girls in the Hood” single:



And in an especially adorable costume, Ciara dressed up as Cardi B from the cover of her album “Invasion of Privacy” alongside her son Future Zahir as Cardi’s hubby and frequent collaborator, Offset from the Migos:



Lil Future’s swag is on a million, and we love to see it.



On the flip-side of these lighthearted costumes is the conspiracy now proliferating on social media that the President is cavorting across the country campaigning with a fake Melania by his side.

The rumors began percolating after this image of ‘Melania’ on an aircraft with the President, not looking much like the stone-faced First Lady we’ve come to know, came out last week:



Photo : Alex Brandon ( AP )

Then they went into overdrive in response to a video of ‘Melania’ being uncharacteristically affectionate with the Orange one on stage at a recent campaign event, including allowing him to kiss her and hold her though she has been frequently captured slapping away such touches from her husband.



Despite the social media chatter, additional photos of Melania speaking at the campaign event on Thursday seem to debunk the rumors, and USA Today issued a report declaring the claims that Melania has a body double as “false.”

What’s really funny is that this is an issue in the first place because it’s so hard to believe that the First Lady (or someonewho looks like her) would tolerate the President without some contractual payment involved.



How’s that for trick or treat?

