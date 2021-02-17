Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy Cast in Tracy Oliver Dating Comedy Series, Harlem

Whoopi Goldberg attends “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” Broadway opening night on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019; Jasmine Guy attends the Friendly House 29th Annual Awards Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo : Evan Agostini/Invision/AP ( AP ) , Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP ( AP )

We have some casting news featuring two entertainers well-known in the Black-ass pop culture zeitgeist.

Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy have joined the cast of Harlem, an upcoming Amazon Studios / Universal Television comedy series. Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem (formerly referred to as, “Untitled Tracy Oliver Project”) is described as “a single-camera comedy following the lives of four women—friends from their college days at NYU—as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.”



Here’s the new character scoop, via an Amazon Studios press release sent to The Root:



Jasmine Guy as “Patricia” is Quinn’s wealthy mom who wants her daughter to give up her seemingly failing career as a designer and just settle down. Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt” is the brilliant, intense new Department head at Columbia University with a warmth that has a fragile on/off switch.

So, basically Guy’s character will be like an older and mature Whitley Gilbert from A Different World? Bet. Guy and Goldberg will be joining an already announced cast including Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley. So in case you’re wondering who the hell Quinn is in reference to Guy’s character, Deadline provided the tea back in January 2020:



Meagan Good plays Camille, a stylish, sunny professor of anthropology course “Sex and Love” at Columbia University. While Camille has extensive knowledge about the dating and mating norms of many cultures, she has a hard time navigating the dating choices within her own life. Grace Byers plays Quinn, an optimistic, creative, and romantic talented fashion designer, Quinn is a trust fund kid who lives a life paid primarily by her parents. Shoniqua Shandai plays Angie, a smart, filter-free party, aspiring singer, who never met an impulse she did not follow and is living with Quinn rent-free. Jerrie Johnson plays Tye, an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm’s length, causing her to date women who are not always her intellectual equal.

Deadline also confirmed that there will be a bit of a Girls Trip alum reunion as the film’s helmer Malcolm D. Lee will sit in the director’s seat for the first two episodes of this upcoming comedy series. Amy Poehler, Dave Becky and Kim Lessing will executive produce as well as I am OTHER’s Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.



This certainly has me curious and I am intrigued to see a trailer whenever that time comes!

