Whoa...and They Love Her, Love Her Baby: Monica to Be Honored With Lady of Soul Award at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Monica attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, on Sept. 10, 2019. Photo : Evan Agostini/Invision/AP ( AP )

Monica already sang about the boy being hers—now the joy is hers, too! Joy in the form of receiving her honorary flowers, that is!

On Tuesday, it was announced that the singer, actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur and beloved goon (Hey Goonica!), will receive the sixth annual Lady of Soul Award at the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

More on Monica, via BET’s press release sent to The Root:

[Monica is] the youngest female ever to have two #1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album Miss Thang. Her sophomore album, The Boy Is Mine, garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts. With a music career spanning over two decades, Monica’s chart-topping success continued throughout her career with multiple record-breaking albums and single releases with over 25-millions records sold.

In addition to Monica’s big honor, the show will boast performances by Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, Smokey Robinson. Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Brandee Evans (P-Valley) are expected to appear.



Since Brandy is performing, allow me to get this expectation out of the way—WILL SHE AND MONICA PERFORM “THE BOY IS MINE” LIVE ON STAGE OR NAH? That would be a wonderful way to celebrate the last quarter (and eventual end) of 2020. Besides, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland already successfully completed the seemingly impossible mission of getting those two in a room together for Verzuz. Let’s get them on the stage!



Nominations for the awards ceremony recently dropped with H.E.R., Chris Brown, Beyoncé and Young Thug among the leading nominees. Plus, Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell will be hosting yet again for the night!

The 2020 Soul Train Awards will air Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will simulcast on BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.

