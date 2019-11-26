Who Should Host the 2020 Oscars? The Blackademy Weighs In

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Hollywood patting themselves on the back because awards season is ramping up once again!



Following the controversy surrounding his homophobic comments, Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the 91st Academy Awards. Since a qualified and willing replacement was never found, the show went on, hostless. As we look forward to the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, first-time Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain are faced with a predicament: Do they go through the task of finding a host or continue the hostless trend (the latter of which reportedly didn’t go so well at the 2019 Primetime Emmys)?



Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter posed the question to Twitter to see what the general audience preferred.

Whether or not the Academy ever takes our opinions into consideration, some people decided to sound-off. There have been people that have been overlooked for years, such as Maya Rudolph.

Others understandably posed the thought of a host that is part of the LGBTQIA community (I nominate Billy Porter, if he’d be so willing!):

Thankfully, the Blackademy of Movies and Shit (BMS) have been tirelessly cooped up in a conference room every night since February, curating a list of viable black-ass candidates to take over the reins . Besides, what better way to start the new decade than black as hell?



As such, BMS presents the following hosting candidates for the 92nd Academy Awards:



1. Cita From Cita’s World. She has experience and Hollywood loves a comeback story.



2. A hologram of the Oscar statuette, voiced by Chris Rock.



3. This incredible woman right here:

(and read all three parts)



4. Deebo from Friday. No, not Tom Lister Jr.—Deebo.



5. The candy lady who sells snacks from her basement to the delight of both children and adults.



6. Extreme Jenifer Lewis. What does that mean? To clarify, Jenifer Lewis, as an amalgamation of every single character she’s portrayed in her robust résumé.



7. Ja’net DuBois (yes, Willona from Good Times), also known as the woman who co-wrote and sang The Jeffersons theme song. Particularly, the part where she hums during the end credits, is of note. This can serve as the wrap-up music. See! Saving y’all money. Sike! Pay her triple, for her time and efforts. Don’t try black women.



8. Otis Williams (of The Temptations), who can finally receive consolation after years of people claiming that no one wants to come see him.



9. Desus & Mero. The awards season brand would be strong.



10. A bowl of savory grits.



Honorable Mention: Tonja Renée Stidhum and Jay Connor. They’ve been there before.

Not unlike our clear peers over at THR, I want to give y’all the floor, too. Which black-ass host should be considered for the job in 2020?



The 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on February 9, 2020.

