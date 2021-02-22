Who’s That Queen?: Grammy-Winning Rapper Eve Set to Star In Upcoming Musical Drama for ABC

Eve attends Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party Presented by Citi Celebrates The 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Timothy Norris for for Universal Music Group ) ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, it was announced that former The Talk co-host Eve will be making her return to scripted television, via an all-new musical drama pilot from ABC.

Variety reports that the upcoming series, titled Queens, will see Eve in the lead role as “Brianna,” one of “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches– their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.” Written and executive produced by Zahir McGee, Queens will also see Eve back in her music bag as she’ll be recording and performing original songs as her character. Sabrina Wind will executive produce the series alongside McGee, with ABC Signature tapped to produce as well. More on the official series synopsis per Variety:

Twenty years ago, Brianna was Professor Sex—one fourth of the Nasty Bitches—rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe. Not glamorous, but Brianna loves her life. The Nasty Bitches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.

Back in November, Eve announced plans to step away from her gig as co-host of CBS’ daytime talk show The Talk in order to spend more time with and possibly expand her family. Per USA Today, while co-hosting remotely from London, she expressed: “I’ve been so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment. This is one of the hardest decisions in the world, because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t. It would just make it so much easier.”

She continued, “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting onstage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”