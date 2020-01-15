Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(L-R): Whitney Houston performs during the 2004 World Music Awards on Sept. 15, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nev . ; Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, at the podium during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York, in Dec. 6, 1995. Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images ) , Mark Lennihan ( AP )

If you’re professionally involved in music, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is probably the endgame for you.

In 2019, Janet Jackson was added to the Hall of Fame. Well, it’s a new year and that means it’s time for yet another round of inductees!



The Class of 2020 inductees are as follows:

Performer Category

• Depeche Mode

• The Doobie Brothers

• Whitney Houston

• Nine Inch Nails

• The Notorious B.I.G.

• T-Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award (named after the Atlantic Records founder and chairman who established the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation)

• Jon Landau

• Irving Azoff

That’s right, the 35th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be adding the beloved Nippy and Big Poppa to its esteemed group of artists. They will be joining other black-ass inductees like Tupac and Janet Jackson.



As the New York Times points out, “artists become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.”



Per the Rock Hall’s official press release:



Ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, including current living Inductees, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration. Four of the Inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex.

Bios and discography info for both Houston and Biggie are currently available on the official Rock Hall website.

Tickets to the ceremony will go on sale for Rock Hall members on Feb. 25 and will open to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. The 35th Annual Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. For the first time, the ceremony will broadcast live on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET.

