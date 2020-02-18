Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
White House Correspondents' Dinner Taps Kenan Thompson to Bring Back the Funny

Jay Connor
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok (Getty Images for The New Yorker)

Nearly two years removed from the spectacle that was the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual gala will return to its comedic roots.

The Hill reports that Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host its 2020 dinner on April 25. And because you can never get enough comedians of color on the same stage, attendees will also be treated to entertainment courtesy of 2019 Peabody Award-winner Hasan Minhaj.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America,” White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl said in a statement. “I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy.”

Karl added, “We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year.”

Me too.

Outside of raising funds for future journalists, the dinner also serves as an excellent opportunity for politicians, media members, and other luminaries to eat, drink, and be merry at Trump’s expense.

The president and vice president traditionally attend the annual event but with our Commander-in-Tweet has been preoccupied with more important matters—like digging up dirt on Joe Biden or denying aid to Ukraine—he’s been booked, busy, and thus far unable to attend since his inauguration in 2017.

And with his longstanding feud with the media still in place, don’t expect that to change this year, either.

Don’t disappoint, Kenan. The streets need those jokes.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

