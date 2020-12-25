Where The Money Reside: Beyoncé to Offer $5k Grants to Folks Affected By the Housing Crisis

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo : Gareth Cattermole for Disney ( Getty Images )

As if I needed any more reasons to stan Beyoncé, this latest effort by the “Black Parade” singer and her charity foundation BeyGOOD definitely just gave me one.



According to Harper’s Bazaar, the foundation has announced plans to offer $5,000 in grant money to 100 people facing turmoil due to the eviction crisis. With the federal housing moratorium set to expire at the end of this month for most homeowners, the foundation is doing their part to help those most in need. Per the BeyGOOD press release:

When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support. This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

Those who wish to apply must submit all necessary documentation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The online application process is set to open January 7, 2021 with funds disbursed later that month. A second round will also open up for additional families in February. This news is a continuation of charitable actions on behalf of BeyGood and Beyoncé. Earlier this summer, the foundation announced a partnership in tandem with the NAACP that awarded $10,000 grants to over 250 small Black-owned businesses. And this past September, the “Black Is King” artist donated an additional $1 million in funds.



Like I said earlier, I really didn’t need to read anything else to convince me further of my years long Beyoncé standom. But a consistent charitable queen who’s concerned with the livelihood of others and takes action to help improve it? We always love to see it.