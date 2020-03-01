When It All Falls Down: Oprah Winfrey Takes Tumble While Talking About 'Balance' During 'Vision' Tour

Oprah Winfrey didn’t break her fall but broke the internet when she fell during the Inglewood stop of her national 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). Photo : Steve Jennings ( Getty Images )

Was it karma?

Was it staged?

Was it just a senior citizen having an unfortunate senior moment?

Whatever is or wasn’t, Queen of All Mainstream Media just about broke the internet overnight.

On Saturday, as Oprah Winfrey was delivering a speech about finding balance in life when, as if on cue, she took a tumble.

The irony of it all.



The 66-year-old billionaire media mogul got up and joked, “Wrong shoes,” while continuing her Weight Watchers-sponsored speech.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Winfrey said just seconds before the fall.

She then takes a step forward and appears to lose her balance while landing with a thud on the hard stage.

According to USA Today, a stage assistant rushed to help up Winfrey as “the shock among the audience turned into a supportive applause.”



Apparently taking precaution for taking another fall, the talk show queen reportedly went on to speak while barefoot.



The big show went on with Jennifer Lopez making a guest appearance — talking about how she was disappointed for not being nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the stripper flick Hustlers, Entertainment Weekly reported.



This all went down at Inglewood, California’s The Forum during the eighth stop of a nine-date inspirational tour dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour.”

Of course, it was all caught on camera – and mocked and memed on social media overnight.

50 Cent – no stranger for trolling fellow celebs to his 11.4 million followers – immediately took to Twitter to make fun of the fall, even captioning a Los Angeles Times videoclip with the notion that Michael Jackson’s ghost tripped her — referencing Winfrey pitching in to help promote Leaving Neverland, HBO’s scathing Michael Jackson-centered documentary.

A remix of the video of Winfrey falling also surfaced online, with clips of Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Jackson’s music video of “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough.”

Winfrey’s special guests for the jaunt have included Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others.





The final stop for the Oprah’s Vision Tour is slated for March 7 in Denver.