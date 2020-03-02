What's New and Black on Netflix? It's March Madness, So Welcome to the Space Jam!

Space Jam (1996) Screenshot : Warner Bros. Pictures ( YouTube )

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now because we’ve got another month of Netflix’s Strong Black Lead content for y’all!

For the sports fans, March means madness—also known as college basketball. If you’re in a hoopin’ mood, Michael Jordan’s foray into the Looney Tunes world, Space Jam, is now on Netflix. (Also, if you’re like me and still confused as to why the sequel is happening, you can just hop into some good ol’ nostalgia.) If you’re still feenin’ for some football post-Super Bowl, All American: Season 2 will be dropping on March 17.



Though Black History Month is over for the year, that doesn’t mean March will be any less black or strong. We’ve got black classics like Harlem Nights and Mo’ Money dropping in the third month of the year.



For those who want to revisit what many screenwriter experts have dubbed the perfect screenplay, The Shawshank Redemption is currently available. In 10 words, Morgan Freeman’s Red encapsulated the pain and frustration of being a product of the cruel prison industrial complex, specifically in regards to the political farce known as “rehabilitation” in parole hearings: “To tell you the truth, I don’t give a shit.”

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) / Columbia Pictures (YouTube)

Speaking of Freeman, The Story of God With Morgan Freeman: Season 2 is also available to stream.

Also, March marks Women’s History Month and there’s some black women content to celebrate such as Always a Bridesmaid (written by Yvette Nicole Brown), which is available now, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life Madam CJ Walker, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and set to be released on March 20.

‘Til next month, family!