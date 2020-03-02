Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Entertainment

What's New and Black on Netflix? It's March Madness, So Welcome to the Space Jam!

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:March Melanin
March Melaninnetflix strong black leadsstrong black leadnetflixspace jamharlem nightsalways a bridesmaidmo' moneythe shawshank redemptionmadam cj walkerself madeWomen's History Monthmarch madness
918
3
Save
Space Jam (1996)
Space Jam (1996)
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures (YouTube )

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now because we’ve got another month of Netflix’s Strong Black Lead content for y’all!

For the sports fans, March means madness—also known as college basketball. If you’re in a hoopin’ mood, Michael Jordan’s foray into the Looney Tunes world, Space Jam, is now on Netflix. (Also, if you’re like me and still confused as to why the sequel is happening, you can just hop into some good ol’ nostalgia.) If you’re still feenin’ for some football post-Super Bowl, All American: Season 2 will be dropping on March 17.

Advertisement

Though Black History Month is over for the year, that doesn’t mean March will be any less black or strong. We’ve got black classics like Harlem Nights and Mo’ Money dropping in the third month of the year.

For those who want to revisit what many screenwriter experts have dubbed the perfect screenplay, The Shawshank Redemption is currently available. In 10 words, Morgan Freeman’s Red encapsulated the pain and frustration of being a product of the cruel prison industrial complex, specifically in regards to the political farce known as “rehabilitation” in parole hearings: “To tell you the truth, I don’t give a shit.”

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) / Columbia Pictures (YouTube)

Speaking of Freeman, The Story of God With Morgan Freeman: Season 2 is also available to stream.

Also, March marks Women’s History Month and there’s some black women content to celebrate such as Always a Bridesmaid (written by Yvette Nicole Brown), which is available now, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life Madam CJ Walker, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and set to be released on March 20.

Advertisement

‘Til next month, family!

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Missouri Middle Schooler Sends Racist Meme to Classmates

The Racial Wealth Gap Is Dizzying. Its Best Solution, Less So

White People Are Annoyingly Insufferable, and That’s Why ‘Honey Pot’ Is Trending Right Now

It Only Takes a Nation of Bernie Bros to Hold Us Back: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav for Fighting the Power