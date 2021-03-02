What's New and Black on Netflix in March 2021? Well, You Can Get On Up and Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Get On Up (2014) Photo : Universal Pictures

LMAO, you (racists who send us hateful emails for every little thing) thought we were going to stop talking about Black-ass content now that Black History Month is over?! Ha! Welcome to The Root!

This month—also known as the month where we’re all going to see Facebook memories chronicling the beginning of multiple states across the U.S. issuing stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic—has already kicked off with a much-anticipated documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. The doc is now available to stream.



King Kong ain’t got shit on Strong Black Lead because Netflix also dove headfirst into the third month of the year with Denzel’s Best Actor Academy Award-winning performance in Training Day. Plus, you’ll get treated to a double-feature of Will Smith (and his famous tears) with titles currently streaming such as The Pursuit of Happyness and I Am Legend. Finally, you can also listen to Morgan Freeman’s velvety voice as the late Nelson Mandela in the 2009 biographical sports drama, Invictus (which, if you’re interested in further Mandela flicks, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom starring Idris Elba will be on Netflix on March 29).



You’ll have yet another way to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman (who is a recent 2021 Golden Globe winner) as his portrayal of the iconic musician James Brown in the 2014 biopic Get On Up hits the streamer on March 16. If you haven’t gotten a chance to see it yet, here’s your chance!



Also on March 16 will be the debut of former—nah, forever—First Lady Michelle Obama’s new family cooking show, Waffles + Mochi. Later in the month (the 26th), Bad Trip, the hidden camera shenanigans starring Eric Andre (who kept up the ridiculous comedy energy by giving fans a sneak peek of the trailer via his OnlyFans account), Lil Rel Howery, Michaela Conlin and Tiffany Haddish, will be available for viewing.



The full Strong Black Lead lineup for March 2021 is below: