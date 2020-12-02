The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
What's New and Black on Netflix in December 2020? Find Out for Lil' Saint

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:pop lock and binge it
You Got Served (2004)
You Got Served (2004)
Photo: Screen Gems

It’s the last month of this super wild and unpredictable year, but one thing that has been consistent is this strong Black content. That’s right, Netflix’s Strong Black Lead has some Black-ass content to wrap up the year.

If you want to relive the quintessential dance moves and vibes of the early 2000s, well you’re in luck because You Got Served is now streaming on Netflix. I’m expecting to see mass participation in the #DoItForLilSaint challenge on TikTok, shortly.

Why Did I Get Married? and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate also dropped at the top of the month.

We’re going to finally get to hear Ayo Edebiri’s voice as Missy in Season 4 of Big Mouth, which debuts on Netflix on Dec. 4. According to Vulture, the upcoming season will heavily lean into Missy’s Black identity, incorporating a special episode about code-switching (in which the writers actually slid in a witty joke about Missy previously being voiced by a white woman, Jenny Slate).

Mid-month will bring some much-anticipated content—Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 18. Trust me, you’re going to want to save the date for Chadwick Boseman’s last performance...it’s out of this world. More Netflix originals include Giving Voice and The Prom, which both drop on Netflix on Dec. 11.

Also, there is something coming to Netflix on Dec. 22 called London Hughes: To Catch a Dick, which I had to immediately look up for obvious reasons. Apparently, it’s Hughes’ comedy special. From the Soho Theatre page where she performed this show, Hughes “explores how as a woman, you can be incredibly awesome and successful yet incredibly single, and how fuckin’ ridiculous it is.” I mean...true.

If you’re looking for some holiday content, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding will drop on Dec. 16. Speaking of Christmas, Shonda Rhimes’ first Netflix deal project Bridgerton will premiere then so buckle up for some scandalous period piece gifts.

Check out the complete Strong Black Lead lineup for December below:

