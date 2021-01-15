Wet Ass Production: Cardi B’s 1st Leading Role Will Be in a Heist Film

In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, Singer Cardi B poses for photographers as she arrives for the Chanel Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection in Paris, France. Photo : AP Photo/Francois Mori, file ( AP )

Cardi B is a self-proclaimed “certified freak; seven days a week,” but she’s also found time in her busy schedule to fit in a whole leading role!

According to Variety, Cardi B has scored her first starring role in Paramount’s upcoming film, Assisted Living.



More scoop on the movie, via Variety:



Assisted Living is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” in the vein of classic funny films like Tootsie, Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire. It follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look—her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Ooooh! As a fan of all three of those films referenced and of Cardi herself, this looks like it’ll be a fun ride. Plus, the shenanigans that will undoubtedly ensue seems to be right up Cardi’s alley.



Another cool thing about this film is that it’s from an original spec script (also known as a selling script, not to be confused with TV spec scripts that writers write based on existing TV shows in hopes of securing a spot in a writers’ room or fellowship) from This Is Us writer/co-executive producer Kay Oyegun, who is clearly having a dope ass week. She recently received lots of praise for making her TV directorial debut on the NBC drama’s latest episode, “Birth Mother,” which she also co-wrote with Eboni Freeman.

Paramount reportedly won the rights to Assisted Living in a competitive bidding war in the spring of 2019. As for Cardi, she already has a couple of big film acting jobs under her belt such as appearing in the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hit Hustlers as well as landing a role in the upcoming F9, from the Fast & Furious franchise. Of course, this recent news is an even bigger deal because this time, she’ll be carrying the film on her shoulders.



The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to express her gratitude.



“Work & life is about to become 10x harder, but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands, TAKE THEM ALL!” she tweeted.



Speaking of “WAP,” Paramount joined The Root (and everybody else, to be honest) in our ongoing enthusiasm about remixing the acronym to mean whatever the hell we want.



We love to see it. Okurrr!