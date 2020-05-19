Wendy Williams Taking Hiatus From Talk Show to Receive Treatment for Graves' Disease

Photo : Dave Kotinsky ( Getty Images )

Wendy Williams is following doctor’s orders and taking a hiatus from her eponymous daytime talk show. According to a post sent out from Williams’ Twitter account, she has been dealing with symptoms stemming from Graves’ disease, which has caused fatigue.



“In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” the announcement reads. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

In February 2018, the talk show was put on hiatus for Williams’ struggles with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive, enlarged thyroid (hyperthyroidism) and results in weight loss, anxiety, fatigue and more, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. The hiatus lasted three weeks; however, Williams took an extended break from the show in 2019 to deal with effects of her condition as well as personal matters.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” a statement regarding her lengthy hiatus read. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”