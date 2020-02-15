Wendy Williams Issues Tearful Apology After Being Blasted For Homophobic, Transphobic Comments

Wendy Williams (L) and Big Freedia attend event on December 05, 2019 in Miami. Photo : Bryan Bedder ( Getty Images )

After being torched on Thursday following a tangent she went on — telling men to stop wearing dresses — Wendy Williams is apologizing for her homophobic rhetoric and transphobic transgressions.



“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a menses every 28 days,” the four-time Emmy Award nominated daytime diva stated during the “Hot Topics” segment of her nationally syndicated talk show. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through. And stop wearing our skirts and our heels.”

The response and backlash to her bizarre ranting was swift and strident on social media.

It was enough for the Asbury Park, N.J. native to issue an emotional apology on YouTube and her other platforms.

“I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show,” she began in her 2 minute, 22-second speech.



“I’m very persnickety about how I do my show, and one thing I can tell you right now is that I never do the show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community,” Williams, who has been considered a longtime ally and icon to the LGTBQ+ community, also said.

“From first grade, to intermediate school, to high school, to college, to radio, and now to TV. And I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. I’m just having a conversation,” she said fighting through tears.



“If you know me long enough, then you know bon vivant. I don’t even know what that means, but it sounds fabulous. In my mind, it means ... live and let live.”



“I’m not out of touch, except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said,” the 55-year old former crack user added.



“So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community,” she said clearing her throat.



“I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you,” Williams concluded.

The recently divorced Radio Hall of Fame honoree recently drew ire for — as The Root’s news editor Monique Judge put it: “talking shit about Beyoncé and Jay-Z because they did not stand for the national anthem at the Super Bowl.”