The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

'Welp, Kanye West 2024': Rapper Concedes 2020 Presidential Race, Will Not Run This Town Tonight

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:kanye less
kanye lesskanye westpresidential election 20202020 Presidential Racepresidential racehip hopdonald trumpjoe bidenroque de la fuenteRocky De La FuenteRoque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
524
3
Save
Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” November 07, 2019.
Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” November 07, 2019.
Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company (Getty Images)

For those of you who were expecting to tell Kanye West, “Congratulations, President-Elect Kanye West”...well, you can’t tell him nothin’. We may not know yet who our next president is—but it certainly isn’t Kanye.

Advertisement

According to Billboard, Kanye admitted defeat in the 2020 presidential election race. The 43-year-old rapper tweeted “KANYE 2024” along with a graphic of himself in front of a United States map.

Advertisement

Actually, he initially tweeted “WELP KANYE 2024” but deleted that tweet and left out the “Welp” in the new tweet. Unlike his 2020 presidential run, screenshots are forever.

G/O Media may get a commission
ZeroDark Battery Tester
ZeroDark Battery Tester

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, ‘Ye tweeted a few pictures showcasing that he was casting his vote. He tweeted, “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Guardian reports:

West was a latecomer to the 2020 race, announcing his candidacy in July. Initially focusing on abortion and faith, he later drew up a 10-point platform, calling for support for the environment and arts, an anti-interventionist foreign policy, and reforms to the legal system and policing.

He struggled to make it to the ballots of many states, including some that legally barred him from appearing, and encouraged supporters to write him on to their ballot papers.

Advertisement

Kanye managed to make it on the ballots in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont. He amassed about 50,000 votes (or more, but definitely fewer than 60,000). Apparently, he gained the most success in Tennessee, where he landed about .03% of the total vote in that state. Here in California, I saw Kanye’s name on the ballot during the early voting period, but not for president—he was listed as a vice presidential candidate under Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra.

Advertisement

Kanye had initially decided to run for president in 2024, so I guess this was just his practice run? Sure.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Too Many Black Men Wish to Be White, and That's a Problem the Election Won't End

Police Pepper Spray Men, Women, and Children Marching to the Polls in North Carolina

The Myth of the Black Male Trump Supporter

The Root’s Live Election Blog, Prayer Circle and Dumpster Fire Watch Party

DISCUSSION

josephclarkmcintyre
eoghan01

Damn I hope he doesn’t do this. I know he was threatening to be a spoiler candidate this year and it didn’t happen because he wasn’t organized enough to get on the ballots. It wouldn’t take too many Kanye votes to flip some of these states (which still may not end up voting for Biden).