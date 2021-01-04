Welcome to Good Burger, Home of the Good Burger, Can I Tell You What's New and Black on Netflix in January 2021?

Good Burger (1997) Photo : Paramount Pictures

New year, new Netflix Strong Black Lead content.

First up, we have the 1997 classically goofy film that further elevated the careers of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell and had every ‘90s kid mimicking Kel’s scratchy-voiced restaurant greeting: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your orderrrrr?” That’s right, the aptly named Good Burger, a buddy comedy starring two of Nickelodeon’s most famous buddies at the time. It’s currently streaming!



Speaking of comedy, Netflix also began the year strong with one of the most acclaimed Black-ass stand-ups of all time—Eddie Murphy: Raw. Blue Streak (starring Martin Lawrence) and Gothika (starring Halle Berry) also hit the streaming service platform at the top of the year.



For fans still hurting from L.A.’s Finest being cancelled after only two seasons, we have news for you! Season 1 of the Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will hit Netflix on Jan. 5. Along with existing fans being able to revisit the series, this is also a good opportunity for those who didn’t get to watch the first time to check it out.



For the sports heads, there are two documentaries coming out—Tony Parker: The Last Shot (Jan. 6) and We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Jan. 29).



Last but not least, there’s one particular bit of content that sticks out on the list—The Netflix Afterparty. Hmmm, what’s that?! Echoing my curiosity, Ava DuVernay asked right in the comment section of the Strong Black Lead Instagram page.



Ava DuVernay comments on Strong Black Lead IG page. Screenshot : Instagram/Tonja Stidhum

The official Black Netflix account responded in kind, noting, “It’s a weekly comedy aftershow with amazing guests from Netflix shows and films, hosted by London Hughes (whose standup special was featured on our Netflix spotlight last month), David Spade and Fortune Feimster.” Well, ya gotta hand it to Netflix, they definitely know how to expand on their internal content.



The full Strong Black Lead lineup for Jan. 2021 is below.